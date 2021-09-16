UofSC students react to mask requirement inside Williams-Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday, the University of South Carolina announced that, beginning with next Saturday’s game with Kentucky, masks will be required inside Williams-Brice Stadium. The mandate is in correspondence with the City of Columbia’s mask mandate which began September 8.

We caught up with UofSC students to see how they feel about the change. The university says the city is responsible for enforcing the mandate, and violators can be fined up to $100.