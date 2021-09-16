We’re in a VERY Active Hurricane Pattern

You might be thinking to yourself that a hurricane or tropical storm seems to be hitting the U.S. every other week. Well it’s not quite that often, but it is VERY often compared to average. @bhensonweather tweeted the following:

“Another day, another U.S. landfall: #Nicholas will be the 19th named storm to strike the U.S. in the last 17 months. The 1950-2020 annual average for U.S. named-storm landfalls (tropical storms and hurricanes) is three.”

That’s 3 storms per year on average. So yes, things have been way busier than average recently. The image below is the map of storm that hit the U.S. in 2020.