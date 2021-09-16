We’re in a VERY Active Hurricane Pattern

John Farley,

You might be thinking to yourself that a hurricane or tropical storm seems to be hitting the U.S. every other week. Well it’s not quite that often, but it is VERY often compared to average.  @bhensonweather tweeted the following:

“Another day, another U.S. landfall: #Nicholas will be the 19th named storm to strike the U.S. in the last 17 months. The 1950-2020 annual average for U.S. named-storm landfalls (tropical storms and hurricanes) is three.”

That’s 3 storms per year on average. So yes, things have been way busier than average recently. The image below is the map of storm that hit the U.S. in 2020.

Capture

 

 

 

Categories: Weather Blog

