SC Senators plan to return to State House for special session on Federal spending

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina senators plan to return to the Statehouse next month for a special session on spending federal COVID-19 relief money and redistricting. But one thing not on the agenda at the moment for the Oct. 12 session is any discussion of mask rules. Senate President Harvey Peeler wrote in a letter to senators he wants to limit debate to matters in the resolution when the regular session adjourned in May. The Senate can take up matters not in its session-ending resolution, but that requires a two-thirds vote. House leaders have not said whether they plan to have a special session this fall.