Clemson running back Lyn-J Dixon expected to enter transfer portal

CLEMSON, S.C. — Less than two weeks after Dabo Swinney said he needed to “grow up”, running back Lyn-J Dixon is expected to enter the transfer portal, Swinney confirmed on his call-in show Monday night.

The news comes as a surprise considering Dixon was favored to be the No. 1 back for Clemson in 2021 following the departure of Travis Etienne this offseason.

Following Clemson’s win over SC State in week two — a game that saw Dixon total four carries –, Swinney was vocal that Dixon needed to mature and get on the same page with running backs coach CJ Spiller to earn his way back to the top of the depth chart.

Dixon leaves Clemson with 1420 rushing yards on 218 carries with 13 touchdowns. His 6.5 yards per carry are second in Clemson history behind Etienne (7.5) for any back with at least 100 career carries.

Freshman phenom Will Shipley figures to slide into the feature back role after leading the team in carries each of the last two games.