Consumer News: Midlands gas prices drop, Toyota to roll out hybrid pickup and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some good news for drivers filling up their tanks, gas prices keep dropping as we head into fall. Drivers in the Midlands are paying an average of $2.82 a gallon. That’s still $1 higher than a year ago, according to Gas Buddy. The cheapest gas in Columbia is $2.65 a gallon, while the most expensive is $2.97. On the other hand, the national average price per gallon rose, standing at $3.18 a gallon.

CNN– Toyota announced it plans to roll out its own hybrid pickup truck. The company says the latest version of the Tundra pickup will include a hybrid twin-turbo V-6 option. It released this video showing off some of the truck’s newest features, like more horsepower and torque than the Tundra’s standard engine. Toyota’s Tundra now joins the Ford F-150 in the hybrid pickup space.

Samuel Adams is releasing a new limited edition beer that many Americans won’t even be able to buy. This new beer will be so potent, it’s illegal to sell in 15 states, including both North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia. The beer company released a new version of its ‘Utopia’ brand, containing 28% alcohol by volume. The company will only made about 13,000 bottles and will cost you $240 for a 25 ounce bottle.