Gov. McMaster, 25 other governors sign joint letter requesting meeting with Biden over situation at southern border

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and 25 other governors signed a letter addressed to President Biden, requesting a meeting to “bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” as stated in the letter.

The border is out of sight and out of mind in the Biden Admin and the negative impacts of his reckless open border agenda can no longer be ignored. I am proud to sign onto a joint letter with 25 other governors to request a meeting with @POTUS so we can put an end to this crisis. pic.twitter.com/wQkRRLD7bK — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 20, 2021

The letter claims there has been a surge in illegal border crossings which has led to a spike in international criminal activity. The group of governors says current enforcement at the border opens opportunities for human traffickers and drug smugglers.

“Not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left our states to deal with challenges that only the federal government has a duty to solve,” the letter states.

The end of the letter requests that the President schedule a meeting with the group of governors within the next 15 days.

The group penning this letter is led by Governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas.