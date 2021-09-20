Gov. McMaster, 25 other governors sign joint letter requesting meeting with Biden over situation at southern border

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Governor Henry McMaster and 25 other governors signed a letter addressed to President Biden, requesting a meeting to “bring an end to the national security crisis created by eight months of unenforced borders,” as stated in the letter.

The letter claims there has been a surge in illegal border crossings which has led to a spike in international criminal activity. The group of governors says current enforcement at the border opens opportunities for human traffickers and drug smugglers.

“Not only has the federal government created a crisis, it has left our states to deal with challenges that only the federal government has a duty to solve,” the letter states.

The end of the letter requests that the President schedule a meeting with the group of governors within the next 15 days.

The group penning this letter is led by Governors Doug Ducey of Arizona and Greg Abbott of Texas.

Categories: National News, News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts