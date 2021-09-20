Sumter County coroner identifies pedestrian killed in collision involving a deputy

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the pedestrian killed in a collision involving a deputy last week.

On September 17 around 2 p.m., the coroner says 63-year-old Janet Wilson was trying to cross U.S. Highway 15 South and Truman Street when she was hit by Sumter County Deputy Dominic West’s vehicle. Authorities say she died on scene, while West was not injured.

The Medical University of South Carolina will perform an autopsy Monday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office are investigating.