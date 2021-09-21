Consumer News: FedEx shipping rates going up in January, Ben and Jerry’s introduces a new flavor and more!

CNN– International travel has been taking a major hit during the pandemic, but now new guidelines may give the industry the jump start it’s been waiting for. Jenn Sullivan has more.

It’s going to cost a little more to send stuff with FedEx. The company announced its shipping rates are going up in January. These hikes apply to all domestic, as well as export and import services. Home delivery is expected to go up nearly 6% while freight customers may see an increase of almost 8%. In a statement, FedEx officials say these price bumps “reflect incremental costs associated with the challenging operating environment.”

Ben and Jerry’s says its new flavor reflects the company’s effort to support racial justice. It’s called “Change is Brewing.” The limited batch treat is made of cold brew coffee ice cream, marshmallow swirls and fudge brownies. The company says the flavor offers more than just taste. Part of the proceeds from it will go to groups trying to rethink public safety and advocate for communities of color.