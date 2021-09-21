“We don’t stink”: Dabo Swinney not hitting the panic button on Clemson’s offense

CLEMSON, S.C. — A quarter of the way through the season, the Clemson Tigers find themselves in very unfamiliar territory — dead last in the ACC in total offensive yardage.

Clemson is the only team in the conference that has not yet totaled 1,000 yards through the first three games, a far cry from the offensive dominance this team has been accustomed to in years past.

While many fans are quick to hit the panic button, Dabo Swinney was much slower to sound the alarm with the media today when discussing the frustrating start to the season.

He said he’s been incredibly happy with the effort from his team as they attempt to right the ship, and sooner or later they will figure out how to get back to the offensive performances that have become standard at Clemson.