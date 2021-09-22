Cayce DPS need help identifying burglary suspects at smoke shop on Knox Abbot Drive

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Cayce Department of Public Safety needs your help finding multiple burglary suspects. Authorities say surveillance video shows three suspects burglarizing the Purple Haze smoke shop on Knox Abbott Drive after midnight on September 13.

Officials say a fourth man was the look out during the crime. According to investigators, traffic cameras caught the suspects leaving in a gray Honda Element.

If you know who they are, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.