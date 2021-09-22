Governor McMaster declares September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Wednesday afternoon, Governor Henry McMaster issued a proclamation declaring September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in South Carolina.

According to Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, every three minutes someone hears the words, “your child has cancer.” In the Carolinas alone, officials say 600 children are diagnosed every year.

For more information on the Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas, go to childrenscancerpartners.org.