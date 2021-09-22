Orangeburg man pleads guilty to firearm charge, faces up to 10 years in prison

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to Acting United States Attorney M. Rhett DeHart, an Orangeburg man pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the making of a false statement to a federal firearms dealer while purchasing a firearm.

On April 10, 2019, officials say 26-year-old Abrian Dayquan Sabb entered the emergency room at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg with a loaded AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, and he began shooting in the hallway. Investigators say one nurse was shot in the chest, causing serious injuries. Sabb was placed under arrest at the scene.

According to officials, Sabb was involved in a domestic argument where his handgun was confiscated by law enforcement. Later that same day, investigators say he asked his brother, Darius Bernard Sabb, to purchase him an AR-15 with a 100 round magazine and ammunition from a local firearms dealer. Officials say Darius made the purchase and gave the items to Abrian. Authorities say Abrian’s girlfriend later called Darius, complaining about the purchase, and Darius retrieved the firearm and hid it at another residence. Authorities say Abrian found out the location of the rifle, and retrieved it.

A judge accepted Abrian Sabb’s guilty plea, as well as a guilty plea from Darius Sabb for conspiracy to make a false statement to a federal firearms dealer during the purchase of a firearm. Both men still await sentencing.

According to officials, Abrian Sabb faces a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 and three years of supervision after release. Officials say Darius Sabb faces up to five years in federalprison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervision after release.

State charges related to the shooting are still pending.