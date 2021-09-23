Columbia Police investigating who killed a 94-year-old woman
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is investigating the death of a 94-year-old woman, which the coroner deemed a homicide.
At about 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers say they responded to an unaccompanied death on the 1700 block of Calhoun Street. Authorities say a relative of the victim called 911 after finding her deceased. Investigators say there were no immediate signs of foul play, but an autopsy conducted by the Richland County Coroner’s Office found evidence of a homicide.
If you have any information about this investigation, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.