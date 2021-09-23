Columbia Police investigating who killed a 94-year-old woman

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is investigating the death of a 94-year-old woman, which the coroner deemed a homicide.

At about 3 p.m. on Saturday, officers say they responded to an unaccompanied death on the 1700 block of Calhoun Street. Authorities say a relative of the victim called 911 after finding her deceased. Investigators say there were no immediate signs of foul play, but an autopsy conducted by the Richland County Coroner’s Office found evidence of a homicide.

A 94-year-old female educator was found deceased in her Calhoun Street home. Now, #ColumbiaPDSC investigators are working to determine who killed her. If you have info to solve the homicide, please contact @MidlandsCrime Here's the news release:https://t.co/w34Zr9dLgY pic.twitter.com/uMy2UEUx9C — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 23, 2021

If you have any information about this investigation, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or submit a tip online at crimesc.com.