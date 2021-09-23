Lexington deputies searching for suspect in fatal stabbing

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)–Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. say they are searching the area around Piney Grove Rd and Harbison Blvd. for Julian Flott.

Investigators say Flott is wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing on Baymore Ln.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with white stripes, and green and orange tennis shoes.

If you know where he is call the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s office or submit a tip to crimesc.com