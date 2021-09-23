SCDEW: Unemployment insurance claims down in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Unemployment insurance claims in South Carolina are dropping. The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says 1,597 South Carolinians filed for first time unemployment last week. That’s down almost 800 claims from the 2,393 claims reported the week before.

Since the pandemic began, department officials say 926,555 people have filed for unemployment statewide.

More and more south carolinians are getting back to work. SCDEW reports more than 2.3 million South Carolinians were back in the office for the month of August. The state’s unemployment rate has dropped to 4.2%.

Since March 15, 2020, SCDEW says $6,548,378,158.59 has been paid out in unemployment insurance benefits.

For a full look at SCDEW’s unemployment insurance data dashboard, visit www.dew.sc.gov/data-and-statistics/data-dashboard.