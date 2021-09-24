Columbia man charged with shooting, killing parents

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Lexington County deputies say a man is in custody after killing his parents in their Columbia home.

Investigators say Kevin Westberry, 27, is charged with the murders of Subrina Westberry, 60, and Kenneth Westberry, 59.

According to Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon deputies went to the home on Newark Place Thursday night after receiving a call for a welfare check.

Inside, Koon says deputies found the victims’ bodies and the son still inside the home.

He was arrested a short time later and is being held in the Lexington Co. Detention Center.