Lexington Deputies investigating comments made by suspended Irmo HS student
Irmo, S.C. (WOLO)– Irmo High School students moved to virtual learning Friday after comments made by a student on social media.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s office is investigating releasing this statement:
“We’re looking into comments made by a suspended Irmo High School student in a social media video.
While we continue efforts to review the contents of the video, we’re not aware of any direct threat made against the school by the student. There are no charges pending in this case.
We’ll continue to work with District 5 of Lexington and Richland Counties leaders to ensure Irmo High teachers, staff and students remain safe and secure when they return to campus Monday.”
According to the school’s website the school has a two-hour start delay Monday morning.