Local Living: Okra Strut in Irmo, community concert in Sumter and more!

After COVID-19 cancelled last year’s annual tradition, the Okra Strut Festival is making its way back into action in Irmo this weekend. Amusement rides, food, vendors and live music will take over the community park. Saturday will start off with a parade through town. The mayor of Irmo says it’s a great time for all visitors and the 13,000 residents who call the town home. Mayor Walker also urges people to get vaccinated before coming to the festival and advises bringing masks and social distancing at the strut.

According to the Office of the Governor, Home Depot is expanding its supply chain operations throughout the state. Officials say the combined expansion will create almost 100 jobs, including 23 in Lexington County.

The Home Depot says it will expand supply chain and distribution operations in Lexington, Charleston, Greenville and Jasper counties. Officials say this will help the company meet growing demands and allow for faster delivery in the region.

Officials say an additional facility will be added on Bistline Drive in Cayce.

“Lexington County Council is pleased to partner with The Home Depot on their announcement of expanding operations in Lexington County. Lexington County congratulates The Home Depot on their continued success and company growth in the community. We consider their expansion a great compliment to Lexington’s business climate with low taxes, available workforce and excellent quality of life,” said Lexington County Council Chairman and Central SC Alliance Board Member M. Todd Cullum.

Those interested in working with Home Depot should visit careers.homedepot.com/career-areas/warehouse-jobs/.

Richland School District Two is hosting a career fair for bus drivers this weekend. They’re offering a starting salary of $16.36 an hour, as well as a sign on and performance bonuses, health and dental benefits and retirement plans. The career fair is this Saturday from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. It’ll be held at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation location on Fashion Drive. You must be 21 years or older to apply, have a high school diploma or GED and pass a background check.

Country music fans, you’re invited to bring the family out to Sumter this Saturday night to have some fun with a country singer. ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan sat down with the event organizer to get us all the details on the free Chris Hennessee concert!