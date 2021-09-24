Richland School District Two hosting career fair for Bus Drivers

The Career Fair will be held from 8am-Noon Saturday, September 25, 2021

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab the resumes.

Richland School District Two is hosting a Career Fair for School Bus Drivers.

Organizers say the career fair will include information about salary, bonus and incentive packages.

If you are interested, the Career Fair will be held from 8am-Noon Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the Richland Two Institute of Innovation located at

763 Fashion Drive, Columbia, S.C.

According to the District, some of the details of the package include:

The starting salary is $16.36 with minimum guarantee of seven hours per day for 183 days of work annually.

South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority health and dental benefits, and retirement plans.

Sign On Bonus – In the first year, new drivers with no experience can earn up to $1,500. New drivers with experience and a commercial driver’s license (CDL) can earn up to $2,250. New drivers with additional credentials can earn up to $3,000.

Richland Two offers paid CDL training for interested applicants.

Applicants must be 21 years or older, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass background checks. Trainers will be available at the Career Fair to answer questions and assist with the application process.

The District says you can call 803-419-2524 for more information.