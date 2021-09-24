South Carolina Senate cancels next month’s special session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Senate won’t meet in special session next month after all.

Senate President Harvey Peeler sent a letter Friday to senators canceling the special session set to begin Oct. 12. They were supposed to debate how to spend billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief money and redistricting.

But a subcommittee working on new state Senate districts as well as U.S. House and South Carolina House districts said it won’t be finished with the new maps by mid-October, Peeler wrote.

Leaders of the South Carolina House also said this week that they would not come back to take up the relief spending bills, so Peeler wrote it was unnecessary to spend the money on a special session and “have these bills languish in the House until January.”

One thing not mentioned in Peeler’s letter or House leadership comments after a closed-door meeting this week were masks in schools.