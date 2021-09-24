South Carolina State Fair set to return ‘stronger, safer’ in 2021

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The fall season is finally here and that means that the 2021 South Carolina State Fair is less than a month away.

Last year in 2020, like with many events, the annual tradition was forced to take a different approach in order to allow fair goers to celebrate safely without the risk of contracting COVID-19. So, the fair decided to host a drive thru style event, with all of the fair’s favorite foods available for pick-up.

According to their website, this year the South Carolina State Fair is back, “stronger and safer than ever” in 2021 and are happy to welcome guests back to the 12 day event that kicks off October 13th and runs through the October 24th. This year you’ll be able to enjoy all of the things that have brought bring you back to the fair for more than the last 150 years. Exhibits, more than 70 Rides, Entertainment, the Circus, and of course, more than 90 food stands will all returning to the fairgrounds. Along with the family friendly festival fun, will come extensive COVID-19 safety precautions.

According the organizers, they are closely monitoring and following all of the latest guidelines that have been put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The main goal according to organizers is bring back the fun, and keep you safe at the same time by taking precautions to keep healthy operations throughout, while reducing the risk for transmission for all who plan to attend.

Fair organizers say they will adhere to the latest CDC, State, and local mask mandates in place at the time of the event, have increased hand sanitizing stations, limited contact payment options, increased cleaning protocols, and will have signs placed throughout the Fairgrounds with reminders of hygiene. Organizers say the reality is, “there is always a risk of being exposed to coronavirus while in any public place” where people are gathering. But add, that all Fairgoers can do their part to protect themselves and others by following all of the guidelines put in place. You can find updated details about those protocols by clicking the link HERE

In a statement released by S.C. State Fair General Manager, Nancy Smith the health of guests who plan to come out to the fair is of the utmost importance going on to say,

“We strongly encourage all fairgoers to evaluate their own potential risk of exposure to COVID-19 before choosing to attend, knowing that vaccines remain the best protection from the virus.”

You can go to the link provided HERE to stay up to date on safety rules, policies, and procedures.