Bryan Bresee suffers torn ACL in NC State game

CLEMSON, S.C. — Dabo Swinney confirmed on his teleconference Sunday night that Clemson star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee suffered a torn ACL against NC State and will miss the rest of the season.

The injury happened early in the third quarter of the Tigers’ double overtime loss to the Wolfpack. James Skalski also left the game with an injury, but Swinney said he would be fine Sunday night.

Bresee was expected to be a staple of the Clemson defense this year after earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in addition to being selected First Team all-conference after his freshman season in 2020.

Clemson will also lose freshman running back Will Shipley to a knee injury, but not a torn ACL. Swinney said the team expects Shipley back in three to four weeks.