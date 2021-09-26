Prisma Health urging people to get a flu shot, hosting free flu shot events
The free flu shots will be available in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Prisma Health is urging people to get a flu shot. Officials say they are launching a free flu vaccination campaign in October. The free flu shots will be available in Richland, Lexington and Sumter counties.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in this latest surge, it’s more important than ever to get your flu vaccination,” said Vince Ford, senior vice president of community health services. “I know we are asking a lot by encouraging everyone eligible to be vaccinated for both COVID-19 and the flu, but these vaccines are life-saving and at the very least can reduce the severity of illness.”
Officials say the shots will be administered in a drive through format, with the exception of the Prisma Health Richland location, where shots will be given out in the lobby.
Officials with Prisma released the following schedule of free flu vaccine events:
Wednesday, Oct. 6–Thursday, Oct. 28, 3–6 p.m.
(Every Wednesday and Thursday)
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital Campus, 9 Medical Park building
9 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, SC 29203
Saturday, Oct. 2, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Lower Richland High School
2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins, SC 29061
- Columbia International University
7435 Monticello Rd., Columbia, SC 29203
Saturday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Dent Middle School
2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206
- Sumter High School
2580 McCray’s Mill Rd., Sumter, SC 29154 (Enter through gate 1)
Saturday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Dreher High School
3319 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205
- Crossroads Intermediate School
6949 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia, SC 29212
Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- St. Andrews Middle School
1231 Bluefield Dr., Columbia, SC 29210
- Richland Two Institute of Innovation (R2I2)
765 Fashion Dr., Columbia, SC 29229
Saturday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- W.A. Perry Middle School (Challenger Parking Lot)
2600 Barhamville Rd., Columbia, SC 29204
- Webber Elementary School
140 Webber School Rd., Eastover, SC 29044
- Soda City Market
1300-1600 Main St., Columbia, SC 29201