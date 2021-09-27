Alex Murdaugh’s former law firm says he “lied and stole” from them

CNN– ​​The law firm where attorney Alex Murdaugh was once a partner issued a statement claiming he “lied and stole” from them. The firm posted a statement on their website, saying they were shocked and dismayed that Murdaugh violated their principals and code of ethics, and that they still have “lots of questions about Alex and what has recently come to light.”

The prominent lawyer is embroiled in a scandal that includes the unsolved murders of his wife and son. He’s since been charged with insurance fraud and filing a false police report in an alleged suicide-for-hire attempt.