LCSD looking for help identifying individual who threw concrete chunk through a window at Irmo HS

1/3 Irmo HS Vandal 1 Suspect Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

2/3 Irmo HS Vandal 2 Suspect Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department

3/3 Irmo HS Vandal 3 Suspect Courtesy: Lexington County Sheriff's Department





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help identifying an individual they say threw a chunk of concrete through a window at Irmo High School.

Authorities say the incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. Investigators say they found other broken windows and a shattered display inside the school as well. Additionally, deputies say an SUV parked at the school was damaged.

If you know who this individual is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.