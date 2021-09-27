Lexington County woman sentenced to 40 years for role in home invasion that left an 8-year-old dead

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office, a Lexington County woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for her role in a 2019 home invasion that killed an eight-year-old boy. Officials say a jury found 25-year-old Linda Monette guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy, burglary-first degree and attempted armed robbery.

Authorities say Mason Hanahan, a second grader at Oak Grove Elementary with dreams of being a professional baseball player, was shot and killed during the early hours of May 14, 2019 in the Oak Grove community home invasion.

“The murder of Mason Hanahan has been the intense focus of our entire office for over two years. The lifelong impact of this crime on Mason’s family, baseball teammates, and the Oak Grove community has been immeasurable,” said Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard.

Officials say Mason normally resided with his mother, but he was staying with at his father’s Cedar Vale Drive residence that night, after his first Dixie Youth All Stars baseball practice. Investigators say Mason had fallen asleep on the living room couch after playing Fortnite.

Investigators say Linda Monette was an acquaintance of Mason’s father, Austin Hanahan, and she was visiting the home at the time of the invasion. Authorities say Hanahan conspired with others to stage a burglary and robbery of Hanahan’s home, in order to take cash and marijuana in the home.

Deputies say they received a call at 12:23 a.m. on May 14, 2019, reporting an armed intruder kicking in Hanahan’s door and holding Monette hostage. Investigators say Austin Hanahan exchanged gunfire with the intruder, and gunfire from the intruder struck Austin’s son Mason in the head and killed him. Authorities say Austin Hanahan was also injured by gunfire.

Investigators say Monette made inconsistent statements, leading them to look into her ties to gang members. Authorities say she later admitted that she conspired with others to stage the home invasion and “have a gun held to her head.”

Deputy Solicitor Suzanne Mayes says Monette’s guilt came under the “hand of one is the hand of all” legal principle in the state. She says “We are grateful to the members of the jury who bore the weight of this trial for a full week. We are thankful for the support of Mason’s family and that some degree of justice has been achieved. The murder of this precious little boy is incomprehensible,” said Mayes.

Authorities are still looking for the intruder. If you have any information about this crime, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.