Sumter County Coroner hoping tattoo can help identify body found behind store on Broad Street last week

1/2 Sumter Coroner Tattoo 0927 2 Tattoo on body Source: Sumter County Coroner's Office

2/2 Sumter Coroner Tattoo 0927 Tattoo on body Source: Sumter County Coroner's Office



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Coroner’s Office released an image of a tattoo in hopes of identifying a body found last week. Officials say the victim, who they believe to be homeless, was located in a wooded area behind the Piggly Wiggly store on Broad Street on September 20.

According to investigators, an autopsy showed the victim is a white man between 40 and 50 years old, with a tattoo on his right forearm of what appears to be a grim reaper. Authorities are still waiting for a DNA analysis and other confirmation testing to identify him.

At this time, the coroner says they are looking into the victim possibly being Lloyd Welch, but they can neither confirm nor deny the identify at this time.

If you have any information, call the Sumter County Coroner’s Office at 803-436-2111 or the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.