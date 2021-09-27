Sumter County deputies conducting death investigation after body is discovered on Frierson Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of a 32-year-old woman whose body was found on Frierson Road on September 19.

According to authorities, a preliminary autopsy for Rose Marie Driggers did not reveal signs of trauma, but they do not think Frierson Road is the initial incident location. Officials say the case is being investigated as a suspicious death, and final autopsy results are pending.

Investigators say they have determined a person of interest.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says this is an isolated incident, there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this investigation, call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.