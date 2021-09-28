Governor McMaster recognizes 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Freedom Award recipients in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– At the Governor’s Mansion Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster and the first lady recognized two South Carolina employers named as 2021 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award recipients.

The annual award had more than 3,000 businesses up for the title, and only 15 were picked nationwide. South Carolina was lucky enough to have two of those recipients. One is from right here in Columbia, and the other recipient is from Horry County.