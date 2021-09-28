Local Living: Family Flight Night this Friday, PAW Patrol at CAE this weekend and more!

On October 2, the Columbia Art Center, along with Department of Parks and Recreation, will host the “Art Along the Trail Showcase” at Riverfront Park. The event is an interactive visual and performing arts experience with artists staged along the Columbia Canal and the park’s nature trail. The free event runs from 2-6 p.m.

Historic Columbia is having a “Family Flight Night” presented by the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. You can bring chairs and blankets to the grounds of Hampton-Preston Mansion and Gardens to watch the Disney movie “Planes.” There will be food trucks, and the first 65 kids will receive a free backpack from CAE. Tickets are $40 for a group of five members, or $50 for a group of five non-members. It will take place Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Listen up, parents! The entire pack of PAW Patrol is coming to the Midlands for a live studio production! The action-packed and music-filled show, called “The Great Pirate Adventure” will be at the Colonial Life Arena this Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com, starting at $18.

It’s almost time to hit the midway. ABC Columbia wants to give you a chance to win a Family Pack to the South Carolina State Fair! It includes four admission tickets and two ride vouchers. To enter for a chance to win click on the “Contest” tab on our website. You can enter once a day until October 3.