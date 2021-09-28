Members of Columbia Firefighters Association endorse Sam Johnson for mayor of Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Firefighters with the Columbia Firefighters Association endorsed mayoral candidate Sam Johnson Tuesday afternoon. These firefighters believe Johnson is the right person to fix staffing shortages they face, including some fire engines in the city that have been out of service due to the limited man power.

As mayor, Johnson says he would work for pay raises, incentives, more days off and better equipment for fire crews.

He faces Tameika Isaac-Devine, Daniel Rickenmann and Mo Baddourah in the race for mayor. The election is November 2.