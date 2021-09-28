Parking rates going up at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Parking at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport will now cost you a little more. For the first time since 2004, the airport says it is raising the price of its parking rates.

The first half hour of surface parking will still be free, but each additional half hour will be $1. The daily rate will be $10, up from the current $8. For garage parking, each half hour will be $2, and the daily rate will jump to $14, up from the current $12.

Beginning Friday, October 1, CAE will implement a new pricing structure for all on-site parking options (surface lot, garage, Fast Lane and Premier parking lot). For the complete details, please visit this link: https://t.co/oVOJuSgoI1 pic.twitter.com/Tpus1oNqRq — CAEAirport (@iFlyCAE) September 27, 2021

These price changes start Friday, October 1st. The airport says the extra money will be invested back into the airport.

For a full look at the changes in parking at the airport, visit flycae.com/cae-updates-parking-rates-and-makes-enhancements-to-travelers-overall-experience/.