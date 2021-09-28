“We’ve always responded”: Swinney says Clemson is built for adversity

CLEMSON, S.C. — At most schools, a 2-2 start is not considered legitimate adversity. Clemson, however, is not most schools.

The Tigers find themselves in uncharted territory at the end of the first month of the season — virtually eliminated from the playoff after just four games.

Clemson’s offense sits dead last in the ACC in total yardage this season (295.5 yards/game) as D.J. Uiagalelei and company have still struggled to get in sync.

Dabo Swinney gave an impassioned response to a question regarding his team’s adversity Tuesday morning, saying that Clemson hasn’t experienced any true adversity in a long time, but it’s not an unfamiliar place for his program to be in.