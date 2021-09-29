investigation continues in murder of elderly woman found dead in home

Authorities say the incidnet took pace in the mobile home park where she lived September 18th, 2020

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department say they are not giving up on a murder investigation from more than year ago. As they continue to investigate the case, they hope that perhaps putting this information back out there will help generate some leads in the case.

Janet Buril was found dead inside of her home inside of the Hickory Hill Mobile Home Park September 18th, 2020.

If you know anything about this crime that may be able to help in the ongoing investigation, you’re urged to call the Lexington Police Department or CrimeStopppers at 1888-CRIME-SC