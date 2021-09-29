RCSD looking for missing teen last seen September 5

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department needs help finding a missing teenager.

Deputies say 17-year-old Sierra Stevens was last seen on September 5, leaving a home on Stanford Street on foot. Investigators say her family hasn’t heard from her since then, which is out of character for her. She also has medical issues that require treatment.

Stevens is 5’2″ tall, weighs about 110 pounds and has blonde hair.

If you’ve seen her, or have any information that may help investigators, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can also be submitted online at crimesc.com.