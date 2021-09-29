RCSD: Second individual arrested for fatal shooting by Hardscrabble Road last week

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a second man has been arrested for deadly shooting that occurred last week.

Deputies say 18-year-old Jayshaun Thomas is charged with murder, attemptedmurder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Around 1:10 p.m. on September 24, Richland County deputies say the received a call of shots fired near Hardscrabble and Clemson Roads. Deputies say they then received a call of someone being hit. Once on the scene, deputies say they found an individual suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower body. Deputies say the victim, later identified as 22-year-old Malik Gray, died as a result of the shooting.

Investigators say 19-year-old Jordan White was previously taken into custody, and he faces the same charges.