Richland Two requiring masks in schools

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning Thursday, officials with Richland School District Two say students and employees will be required to wear face coverings in schools. This announcement comes a day after a federal judge issued a temporary injunction prohibiting the enforcement of a proviso which limited schools’ ability to mandate mask wearing.

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman stated, “The immediate effect of the Court’s order is that both the state and local school districts are prohibited from enforcing Proviso 1.108 and school districts now have the discretionary authority to require masks.”

According to the school district, masks will be required inside indoor common areas, classrooms and district transportation. The district says masks must also be worn at school events such as sports and field trips, and while conducting business for the district. Face masks must also be work by visitors.