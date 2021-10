About 150 Afghan refugees will settle in the Lowcountry

By ABC News 4 (WCIV)

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV)– Following the withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Afghan allies are looking for a better life in America. Military officials say about 150 Afghans will be settled in the Lowcountry of South Carolina.

Local groups are meeting in the Lowcounty to discuss ways to help the refugees acclimate to living in the U.S.