Columbia PD looking for man accused of setting fire to abandoned home on Beaumont Avenue

1/2 Beaumont Avenue Fire Abandoned home damaged by fire on Beaumont Avenue Source: Columbia Police Department

2/2 Michael McClellan Michael McClellan Source: Columbia Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says they are looking for a man wanted in connection with a fire at an abandoned home on Beaumont Avenue.

Police say 57-year-old Michael McClellan is accused of breaking into the abandoned home and starting a fire after 11 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the entire structure was damaged by the fire.

The fire was put out by the Columbia Fire Department.