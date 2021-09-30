Local Living: JerryFest in Five Points Sunday, you could win a Family Pack to the State Fair and more!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Local Living with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Allure Medical.

You can help the city battle breast cancer. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin is set to host the annual Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer Isabel Law Breakfast Friday. It will take place from 8-10 a.m. in the parking lot of City Hall on Main Street. Tickets are $10. The mayor will be joined by Columbia City Council members, City of Columbia staff, Prisma Health Midlands Foundation and local volunteers.

Calling all Deadheads! Truck on down to Five Points this Sunday. From 2-10 p.m., local bands will celebrate the life and art of former Grateful Dead guitarist Jerry Garcia at JerryFest. In addition to the music there are also local venders and food available.

Blythewood is hosting their third annual Oktoberfest this weekend! It’s from 6-10 p.m. on Friday, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday. There will be food, drinks and activities for kids. You can also hike on the Doko Meadows Park Trail and visit local historical sites. Admission is free.

It’s almost time to hit the midway. ABC Columbia wants to give you a chance to win a Family Pack to the South Carolina State Fair! It includes four admission tickets and two ride vouchers. To enter for a chance to win click on the “Contest” tab on our website. You can enter once a day until October 3. The 152nd annual State Fair will be in town from October 13-24.