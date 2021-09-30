Study finds those who stopped exercising in the pandemic more likely to report depression symptoms

CNN– A new study shows people who stopped exercising during the pandemic are twice as likely to have reported depression symptoms.

The American Cancer Society in Georgia surveyed more than 2,000 people. Half said they started out being physically active. Then, about a fifth stopped exercising, and about two-thirds became more sedentary.

Researchers say the findings suggest staying active could help people cope with pandemic stress.