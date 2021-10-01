Columbia mayor hosts breakfast at City Hall to help fight breast cancer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pancakes and eggs were the order of the day Friday morning to help fight breast cancer. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin hosted the annual Mayor’s Isabel Law Breast Cancer Breakfast at City Hall. Proceeds from the event go to Palmeto Health Foundation for the Bosom Buddies fund, Walk for Life and Famously Hot Pink Half Marathon.

The mobile mammogram and mobile women’s clinic were also on site and available to attendees.