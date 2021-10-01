Local Living: Event honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the State House, State Fair Contest and more!

The South Carolina Soul Line Dance Community will hold a Pink Party Saturday in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It’s at the State House from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Officials say you can donate in person or in advance through Cash App. All proceeds will go to the Prisma Health Breast Cancer Foundation.

The 2021 “Art Along the Trail” showcase will take place Saturday. You can experience interactive visual and performing arts, hosted by the Columbia Art Center and Columbia Parks and Recreation. The free event is from 2-6 p.m. at Riverfront Park.

It’s almost time to hit the midway. ABC Columbia wants to give you a chance to win a Family Pack to the South Carolina State Fair! It includes four admission tickets and two ride vouchers. To enter for a chance to win click on the “Contest” tab on our website. You can enter once a day until October 3. The 152nd annual State Fair will be in town from October 13-24.