Headed to the game? Masks required at Williams Brice Stadium

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Grab that mask!

The University of South Carolina is requiring masks at home football games, according to an email sent out by the school.

The news follows a citywide mask mandate, enacted by the City of Columbia on Sept. 8, requiring masks even at “crowded outdoor spaces”. According to USC, “the City of Columbia is solely responsible” for enforcing the mask mandate, and those who choose not to wear a mask can be fined up to $100.

The Gamecocks will play Troy at 3:30pm ET Saturday, October 2.