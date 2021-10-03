Man fatally shot in Sumter, no charges expected

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO): A Sumter man is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday, but police say no charges are expected.

Sumter Police say they responded to a shots fired call after 4:15 a.m. on Robney Drive where they found a woman, who was beaten, and a man shot outside of a home.

31-year-old Eugene Rhinehart III, of Granada Drive, was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey where he died.

43-year-old Samantha Funchess, who lived in the home, was taken to a hospital. She’s being treated for her injuries, and aren’t considered life-threatening.

Investigators say Rhinehart entered the home uninvited through an unlocked door and found Funchess, confronted her, and began punching her. During the assault, Funchess managed to find a gun in the home and shot Rhinehart.

An autopsy for Rhinehart has been scheduled.

The incident is still under investigation.