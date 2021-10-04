Columbia PD looking for missing 18-year-old who left DJJ facility without permission

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says investigators with the Special Victim’s Unit are looking for a missing 18-year-old. Police say 18-year-old John Benjamin White left a Department of Juvenile Justice facility without permission.

Officers say they were dispatched to 5300 Broad River Road at around 2:30 p.m. October 3.

Authorities say Wine was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue shorts and black and white Vans sneakers.