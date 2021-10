Episcopal Diocese of S.C. ordains first female bishop

The first female Reverend was consecrated Sunday in Charleston

Charleston, SC (WOLO) — The Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina has ordained its first female Bishop.

Reverend Ruth Morse Woodliff-Stanley was consecrated as a Bishop in Charleston Sunday.

She will lead 31 churches in the eastern half of the state.

She previously served the Episcopal Church in Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York.