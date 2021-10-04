Lexington Medical Center updates visitation policy once again

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Lexington Medical Center has updated its visitation policies in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

One visitor will be allowed to accompany a non-COVID-19 patient in the emergency room, but they will not be allowed to stay with patients if the lobby reaches capacity. Two visitors will be allowed to visit non-COVID-19 inpatients from 8 a.m.-8 p.m., and they should use either the Main or South Entrance.

LMC says a support person is allowed with mothers giving birth while the patient is in labor and right after the baby is delivered. Two visitors are allowed from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. The parent and support person are allowed in the Special Care Nursery , and they must have the proper infant identification bracelet.

In surgical and procedural areas, hospital officials say two visitors are allowed in the specified lobby at the main campus, and they can help the patient settle into their room if admitted. One visitor is allowed in the lobby of other MLC facilities.

At physician practices, officials say there is a no visitor policy. Depending on the practice, officials say caregivers may be able to accompany patients and you should contact your practice with questions.

LMC says no visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients or if they are suspected of testing positive for COVID-19. All visitors must wear a mask, and no visitors younger than 16 are permitted.

The changes went into effect October 4.