Will Taylor out for the season after tearing ACL

CLEMSON, S.C. — In a season where Clemson has struggled with injuries, Dutch Fork alum Will Taylor has become the latest Tiger to go down.

Dabo Swinney confirmed in his teleconference Monday night that Taylor tore his ACL on a non-contact play against Boston College and will miss the remainder of the football season.

Taylor was the team’s first string punt returner, and was growing into a role on offense running both as a quarterback and a wide receiver before the injury.

Swinney was hopeful that Taylor would be back in time for some of Clemson’s baseball season, but right now there is no timetable for his return.

Taylor opted to come to Clemson and pass on potentially millions of dollars as a first-round MLB Draft pick this past summer.