Columbia City Council extends mask mandate

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia is extending its mask mandate. Columbia City Council voted on the extension Tuesday afternoon.

The mandate requires masks in all buildings open to the general public for everyone 5 and older. Violators could face fines of up to $100.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin says we’re not out of the woods yet.

City leaders say the mandate will remain in effect for at least two months.